India stands out as a stable oasis in today's ‘polycrisis’

How has the distribution of assets changed across the three generations—your father, yourself, and your son?

The approach to investing has undergone dramatic changes. In my father's time, like many salaried individuals, he relied on pensions for his retirement. However, today, only 6% of India's workforce has pensions, while the rest are in the process of creating their own pension or retirement kitty. The approach to investing earlier was very safety oriented and they were lucky having a fixed income regime that used to offer good returns. However, as India transitioned from fixed income to floating rate, interest rates started coming down and investors started seeking other investment avenues for higher returns. Hence, my investing process started including both debt and equity. But my son’s generation is very different. They have easy information due to the internet, their economic status is superior and hence their risk-taking ability will be different. So, I believe, their approach to investing and choosing products may not have any correlation to my father and I. Their product needs may not have any correlation with what we used to invest in.