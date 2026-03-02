Domestic equities tumbled under relentless selling pressure on Monday as the US-Israel and Iran conflict stoked fears of elevated crude oil prices and clouded India Inc’s earnings outlook for the coming quarters.
War shocks rattle D-Street. Will a quick recovery follow, like in the past?
SummaryNifty has slipped as the US-Israel conflict with Iran escalates, reigniting crude worries and reviving FPI selling. History shows markets rebound quickly from geopolitical shocks. But with oil near $80 and growth priced in, this crisis could test that resilience.
