War shocks rattle D-Street. Will a quick recovery follow, like in the past?

In each of these episodes, the market recovered to its pre-shock levels within nine days on average, Mint’s analysis of major post-Covid conflicts shows. The pattern suggests that geopolitical flare-ups typically trigger knee-jerk sell-offs, with sentiment stabilizing swiftly as greater clarity emerges. This time, however, experts warned that the trajectory of Indian markets hinges squarely on crude oil prices, especially with major growth tailwinds already priced in.