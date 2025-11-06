India’s market power tilts local: DIIs lead FPIs six quarters running
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 06 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
For six quarters in a row, domestic investors have outpaced foreign funds in Indian equities, signalling a lasting shift in who really moves the market.
A quiet power shift is reshaping India’s equity market – for six straight quarters, domestic institutions have held a larger share of listed stocks than foreign investors, marking the first sustained reversal in decades and signalling a market now driven by local money.
