Saraf said the market’s resilience during the October 2024 FPI selloff underscored this shift: “When FPIs pulled out nearly ₹1 trillion, our markets barely flinched because ₹1.07 trillion of domestic money stepped in, absorbing the shock like a sponge. For the first time in 15 years, Indian mutual funds and pension schemes, not foreign investors, are calling the shots. This transition from hot money to steady money represents market maturation. India’s equity market is finally being run by Indians for Indians."