Earnings pops prove short-lived amid volatile markets

MUMBAI : India’s earnings season is sending a clear message to investors: Quarterly earnings beats alone are no longer enough to keep stocks flying.
MUMBAI : India’s earnings season is sending a clear message to investors: Quarterly earnings beats alone are no longer enough to keep stocks flying.
While several companies managed to reverse pre-result declines after reporting stronger revenue and profit growth, most of these gains faded quickly as investors shifted their focus to future guidance, valuation comfort, and earnings sustainability amid volatile market conditions.
While several companies managed to reverse pre-result declines after reporting stronger revenue and profit growth, most of these gains faded quickly as investors shifted their focus to future guidance, valuation comfort, and earnings sustainability amid volatile market conditions.
A Mint analysis of 866 BSE-listed companies that have declared their earnings so far shows that among stocks that declined ahead of results, only a limited set managed to stage a meaningful recovery after their March-quarter earnings announcements. Only companies where relevant information was available were considered.
Performers
Of the 866 companies analysed, 46.4%, or 402 stocks, declined before their Q4FY26 results. Within this set, only 27.4%, or 110 stocks, gained on the result day after reporting growth in both revenues and profits.
However, even these rallies proved difficult to sustain. Of the 110 stocks that rose on the result day, only 49%, or 54 stocks, remained in the green the following day. The momentum weakened further in subsequent trading sessions, with just 33.6% of stocks, or 37, continuing to hold gains to date.
Finance, power and capital goods companies accounted for a significant share of these results-day performers, supported by expectations of resilient domestic demand, improving margins and healthy order inflows.
State-run power producer NLC India emerged as a notable gainer. Ahead of its Q4FY26 results announced on 13 May, the stock had declined nearly 7%. Following earnings, it gained around 6% on the result day and extended gains to 14% the following session before moderating. The stock still remains about 7% higher than pre-result levels. It reported robust operational performance, with consolidated revenue rising 31% year-on-year to ₹5,042 crore, while Ebitda more than doubled to ₹1,774 crore and margins expanded sharply to 35.2%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Similarly, Forbes Precision Tools recovered sharply after its results were announced on 7 May. The stock was down around 6% before results, rose about 1% on announcement day and rallied nearly 10% the next day. It continues to trade in positive territory. The company posted steady growth, with revenue rising 8% on-year to ₹71 crore and profit after tax increasing 21% to ₹11 crore.
Asset management company Nippon Life India Asset Management also saw sustained gains after its 27 April results. The stock had declined around 5% before earnings, gained 1% on the result day and rose further over subsequent sessions, with gains now exceeding 9%. It reported strong growth in assets and profitability, with average assets under management rising 30% on-year to ₹7.25 trillion and Q4 revenue increasing 30% to ₹739 crore.
Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, said markets are now quickly pricing in quarterly earnings and focusing more on future uncertainty. “The market reads the numbers in a few hours and then asks the harder question: What comes next?” he said, adding that vague guidance or cautious commentary often leads to result-day gains fading rapidly.
Laggards
On the flip side, several stocks that had rallied ahead of results failed to sustain momentum after earnings announcements, disappointing investors. Among the 866 companies analysed, 52.2%, or 453 stocks, gained before their fourth-quarter results. However, only 7.5%, or 34 companies, reported contraction in both revenues and profits, triggering sharp reversals in stock performance after earnings announcements.
The weakness persisted beyond the result day amid broader subdued market sentiment. Of these 34 companies, 70.6%, or 24 stocks, declined further in the following session, while 61.8%, or 21 stocks, remained in the negative territory.
“The data is a reflection of how Indian equity markets have evolved over the last few quarters. Investors are shifting focus away from backwards-looking quarterly earnings towards future growth visibility, margin sustainability and valuation comfort,” said Sachin Jasuja, head of equities and founding partner at Centricity WealthTech.
India’s leading IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Wipro, witnessed sharp post-results corrections despite gaining ahead of earnings. TCS has fallen 13% since its 9 April results, while HCL Technologies remains down more than 20% after its 21 April earnings. Wipro, too, has declined over 8% since announcing results on 16 April.
Jasuja noted that weaker-than-expected guidance from HCL Technologies triggered concerns across the broader IT sector, affecting stocks such as TCS and Infosys even before their own results announcements.
“Aggressive foreign investor selling, elevated crude oil prices, rising fiscal pressures, and inflation concerns are all increasing caution around future earnings sustainability," he said.
“The bar for fresh buying has gone up considerably,” Singla said. “A good quarterly print alone is no longer enough unless it is accompanied by stronger guidance, margin expansion, visibility or evidence that earnings growth can be sustained over the next few years.”