Pulse of the Street: Markets snap three-week slide on budget hopes, earnings boost
Summary
The BSE Sensex closed the week 0.9% higher at 82,269.78 on Friday, while the Nifty50 advanced 1.1% to 25,320.65. Yet, despite the weekly rebound, the benchmarks ended January in the red.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-week losing streak, as optimism around the Union budget, selective earnings beats and progress on the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement lifted investor risk appetite, analysts said.
