If FY26 had a defining feature, it was the breadth of the sell-off. Indian equities didn’t just correct, they saw a deep, cross-sector downturn that dragged the market lower even as global peers surged ahead.
From defensives to rate-sensitive, FY26 market rout cut across sectors
SummaryFrom defensive sectors like FMCG to rate-sensitive realty and global-facing IT, few corners of the market were spared in FY26
If FY26 had a defining feature, it was the breadth of the sell-off. Indian equities didn’t just correct, they saw a deep, cross-sector downturn that dragged the market lower even as global peers surged ahead.
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