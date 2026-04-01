From defensives to rate-sensitive, FY26 market rout cut across sectors

The stress was also visible in sectors typically seen as defensive, such as FMCG. The BSE FMCG index declined 13.7%, its steepest fall since FY09, highlighting the impact of weak demand and global uncertainty on consumption. A Mint analysis of two decades of data shows the sector has risen in about 71% of fiscal years (15 out of 21), but has also declined sharply on six occasions, including a drop of over 50% in FY07 amid early signs of the global financial crisis.