Strong flows, resilient earnings leave little room for a sharp market sell-off: Ambit's Nitin Bhasin

Companies have retained volumes despite taking price hikes, signalling resilient demand, while strong domestic flows and improving foreign investor sentiment leave little reason for a sharp market sell-off, according to Nitin Bhasin, head of Institutional Equities at Ambit.
Companies have retained volumes despite taking price hikes, signalling resilient demand, while strong domestic flows and improving foreign investor sentiment leave little reason for a sharp market sell-off, according to Nitin Bhasin, head of Institutional Equities at Ambit.
In an interview with Mint, Bhasin also said banks have become more attractively valued after the correction and global investors are turning more constructive on India, helped by resilient earnings and excitement around upcoming large IPOs.
In an interview with Mint, Bhasin also said banks have become more attractively valued after the correction and global investors are turning more constructive on India, helped by resilient earnings and excitement around upcoming large IPOs.
Edited excerpts:
Tensions in West Asia have flared up again after a brief period of calm. Has your view on the markets changed?
The situation remains highly uncertain. There is conflicting information about whether a truce is holding or not, so it is difficult to draw firm conclusions.
If this uncertainty persists, it is not good for India. We are heavily dependent on the region for energy imports, fertilizers and remittances. Any prolonged conflict increases energy prices, which has a direct impact on the Indian economy.
When assessing the market, three factors matter. First, FII flows have improved over the last three to four fortnights. Second, domestic inflows remain strong. Third, earnings from the companies that have reported so far are broadly holding up.
So while the conflict is a risk for the economy, the market is not overly concerned at the moment. Investors seem to believe the situation will eventually stabilise. With flows remaining strong and earnings not under pressure, there is little reason for a sharp sell-off.
The Nifty is roughly at the same level as it was before the conflict. The key difference is that the midcap index has gone on to make new highs after its earlier correction.
Companies have reported strong earnings. Is it driven more by price hikes than demand?
I don't think so. Most companies are reporting volume growth.
The bigger positive surprise has been margins, helped by lower input costs, but I wouldn't say earnings are being driven only by margin expansion.
If you look at the top 100 companies, around 50 have reported results so far. That includes BFSI companies, banks, consumer companies and IT companies. The IT and consumer companies have broadly met expectations, while many of the banks have beaten estimates. That suggests credit growth has held up and stress has not increased.
Companies have taken price hikes, but the important point is that they have been able to retain volumes despite those price increases. That indicates demand has remained resilient.
Could El Niño become a bigger headwind for the rural economy over the next couple of years?
I think India has become much less vulnerable to El Niño over the last five to 10 years.
The government has taken several measures, and the agriculture ecosystem has evolved significantly. We are not expecting a major shock to agriculture from El Niño.
Earlier, weather shocks would lead to a spike in NPAs and significant stress. That is no longer the case.
Food prices may rise temporarily, but the government now maintains adequate buffer stocks. We are also not seeing any meaningful impact on consumption.
The rural economy has also come out of a difficult MFI cycle over the last one-and-a-half to two years, with household leverage declining.
Overall, we do not think El Niño poses the same level of risk that it did 10-15 years ago. The agriculture and rural ecosystem is now much more resilient and better equipped to absorb such shocks.
Unless the situation becomes extremely severe, I don't think it is a major concern over the next one to two years.
Some investors worry that heavy borrowing by AI companies could create credit risks. How do you see it?
I think this is much more of a global issue than an Indian one. The Indian market is not highly indebted in this context.
Over the past six months, global markets have been driven by the AI theme. We saw markets like Korea and Taiwan rally sharply before correcting. If credit risks emerge around AI companies or AI funding in the US, it could affect the broader AI trade globally.
One argument global investors are making is that India has not been a major participant in the AI trade. If the AI bubble reverses, FIIs that have been underweight India could stop reducing exposure, move towards neutral, or even increase allocations.
FII selling has moderated in recent months. How are you reading the flows?
Over the last six months, FIIs have sold roughly $28 billion in India. Around 40-45% of that selling was in BFSI stocks.
A large part of the selling was driven by multiple global narratives coming together: currency concerns, the strong AI-driven rally in markets such as the US, Korea and Taiwan, and concerns around India's outlook.
Investors believed higher oil prices could hurt India, but earnings have held up and the geopolitical situation has not worsened significantly.
As a result, the intensity of FII selling has reduced.
During my recent trip to the US, I found investors becoming more constructive on India after the correction. Banks have become more attractively valued, there is excitement around upcoming large IPOs, and the market has gone through both price and time correction.
India has also significantly underperformed emerging markets over the past year, making investors re-evaluate their positioning.
That said, India is not obviously cheap on earnings versus valuation. Investors are still divided. Many are reducing their underweight positions and moving towards neutral, but very few have become outright overweight.
Consumption is often expected to drive earnings. Do you agree?
Not necessarily.
For FY27, consensus expects Nifty 100 earnings growth of around 13-15%.
Banks will contribute roughly 40% of the incremental earnings growth. Consumer companies contribute much less.
From a macro perspective, consumption is the biggest driver of India's GDP. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) generally grows slightly faster than GDP. If GDP grows at around 6.5%, consumption should also grow at around 6.5-6.7%.
However, that does not mean consumption is the biggest contributor to Nifty earnings. The index has a much larger weight for banks, which contribute disproportionately to earnings growth.