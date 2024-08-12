Analysis: Retail investors remain undaunted, but what are they betting on?
Summary
- As India's retail investors propel the stock market to unprecedented heights, we take a look at where they are they putting their money. And as global uncertainties loom large, will this fearless frenzy endure?
Once passive players, non-professional investors like you and me (aka retail or individual investors) now wield significant power in the Indian stock market. But where have their investments been flowing of late? Are they betting big on blue-chip giants, or taking risks on smaller companies? Here’s what data shows.