War selloff: why 60% of super investors have recovered while 40% remain under water

The West Asia conflict rattled Dalal Street earlier this year, but easing crude oil prices and a rebound in broad market sentiment over the past few weeks have helped several prominent investors recover the losses they suffered during the March selloff. Some of these portfolios are now well above where they were before the selloff.
A Mint analysis of shareholding data from Primeinfobase showed that by 21 May, the holdings of nearly 60% of prominent investors were already back to or above where they were on 27 February, the day before the latest round of the US-Israel-Iran conflict began. From 27 February and 31 March 2026, the value of holdings of more than 88% of prominent investors had declined.
The study defined ‘prominent investors’ as those holding more than 1% in a listed company and a portfolio exceeding ₹1,000 crore.