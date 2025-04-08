Tuesday’s market recovery offers little solace. Ask India’s fear gauge.

India’s equity markets sprung back Tuesday from the previous day’s crash, but the country’s ‘fear gauge’ remains in dispirited territory, signalling that investors might be in for another few weeks of uncertainty and instability.

The India Volatility Index surged 65.7% on Monday to 22.8—its highest spike since its inception in 2007. On Tuesday, the gauge dropped to 20.44, but was up by about 47% over five trading days as US President Donald Trump unleashed a global trade war last week.

India VIX reflects the market’s expectation of volatility in the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the next 30 days and is widely regarded as a barometer of market sentiment. Its current spike points to increased investor anxiety comparable with previous crises such as the 2008 global financial meltdown and the covid-19 crash in 2020.

During the peak of the global financial crisis in November 2008, India VIX had soared to 85.13. In March 2020, at the height of the pandemic, it hit 83.6. In both cases, those levels of extreme fear were followed by market bottoms and eventual recoveries.

“Volatility indices are a clear reflection of fear," said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of financial advisory firm Mira Money. “A sharp spike doesn’t just indicate current uncertainty but often reflects concern about sustained instability in the coming weeks. It’s not always about today’s headlines—it’s about what investors think might come next."