Held up by a few heavyweights, Sensex rally stands on shaky ground
More than two-thirds of BSE-listed stocks have declined since the Sensex hit a new 52-week high of 84,997.13 on 29 October, suggesting that market strength is concentrated in narrow pockets of high-quality, high-liquidity stocks.
When the Sensex closed at a new 52-week high on 29 October, it painted a picture of a market in full bloom. But beneath the surface of this headline-grabbing milestone lies a fractured and far more sobering reality, a Mint analysis reveals. The bull run, it turns out, is standing on surprisingly narrow shoulders.