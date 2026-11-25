Indian stocks extended their world-beating November rally and the rupee hit an eight-month high versus the dollar as renewed selling in the artificial intelligence trade spurred demand for the nation’s assets.

The NSE Nifty 50 soared 1.9% on Wednesday, while Asian equities slumped, tracking declines in US technology stocks as investors questioned whether lofty AI valuations and massive spending plans can be sustained. Taiwan and South Korea, among the markets most dominated by AI, led declines in the region.

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The MSCI India index has added nearly $385 billion in value this month, as a market long shunned for its lack of AI plays emerges as a bright spot for global investors. Stock benchmarks in India have rallied more than 12% in November, beating more than 90 major global equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg.

“India has been an underperformer over the past two years simply because it lacks AI exposure. But at this moment, this has become a merit,” Dong Chen, chief investment officer for Asia at Bank J Safra Sarasin, said on Bloomberg TV.

The rotation has brought foreign investors back. Global funds have poured nearly $14 billion into local equities in November, a monthly record, after withdrawing unprecedented sums earlier this year. Their comeback has made the rupee the top emerging-market currency this quarter, after hitting a record low against the greenback in early October.

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The currency rallied 0.7% to 92.23 per dollar on Wednesday, its strongest level since March 12.

“INR is benefiting from lower oil prices and a rotation out of AI-heavy markets and into Indian equities, as reflected in strong foreign portfolio inflows,” said Lloyd Chan, a currency strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Recent RBI measures to support FX have also helped.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc have upgraded their outlook on Indian stocks as sentiment improves, while others including Morgan Stanley remain on the sidelines. Morgan Stanley is equal-weight on the market.

Nomura Holdings Inc. also sees limited upside after the rally pushed equity valuations higher. The Nifty trades at 18.8 times one-year forward earnings, up from a low of 16.5 times, while its premium to US and emerging-market equities is at a four-year high.

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Still, strategists remain broadly bullish on India heading into 2027, citing earnings momentum. Investors have thought of India as more of an “anti-AI trade”, but “corporate earnings have been tracking pretty well as well,” Christina Woon, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments SP Ltd., told Bloomberg TV.