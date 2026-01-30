India looks less expensive. Is it enough to bring FIIs back?
India’s valuation premium has declined sharply from its 2024 peak, even as competing emerging markets stage a sharp comeback. The question now for foreign investors: Is India starting to look fairly valued again?
For years, global investors were willing to pay a premium for India. Strong economic momentum, steady policy signals and resilient corporate earnings helped justify a hefty valuation premium over other emerging markets. That cushion started thinning over the last one year.