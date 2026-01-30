India looks less expensive. Is it enough to bring FIIs back?

“India’s equity market returns have lagged emerging market peers over the past two years due to a mix of factors," said Vinay Jaising, CIO and head of equity advisory at ASK Private Wealth. The rupee has depreciated nearly 5% over the past year and 8–9% over the last two years, leading FIIs to pare positions by about $20 billion in CY2025 and another $4 billion in the first month of this year, he added.