Indian stock markets seen rangebound Monday; RIL, Tata Motors, L&T in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities will likely move in a tight range on Monday, following weakness in global peers. However, SGX Nifty futures traded 116.05 points higher at 14,536.00, indicating a strong opening for Indian benchmarks.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,878.54, down 746.22 points or 1.50% while the Nifty had closed at 14,371.90, down 218.45 points or 1.50%.

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as rising covid-19 cases and doubts over the ability of vaccine makers to supply the promised doses on time soured risk appetite.

Global covid-19 cases inched towards 100 million, with more than 2 million dead, though financial markets have been buoyant on hopes of a vaccine and a quick economic revival.

Hong Kong locked down an area in the Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, the first such measure the city has taken since the pandemic began, while some countries including Mexico recorded their highest daily case numbers.

Reports saying the new UK covid variant was not only highly infectious but perhaps more deadly than the original strain also added to worries.

In the European Union, political leaders expressed widespread dismay over a hold-up by AstraZeneca and Pfizer Inc in delivering promised doses, with Italy's prime minister lashing out at the vaccine suppliers, saying delays amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations.

Pfizer, last week, said it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca said that initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a production glitch.

Investors did see some hope in the US after lawmakers agreed on Sunday that the most important priority should be producing and efficiently distributing a vaccine.

The Democrats and Republicans are discussing a new $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief.

Financial markets have been eyeing a massive US economic stimulus though disagreements have meant months of indecision in a country witnessing more than ,175,000 covid-19 cases a day with millions out of work.

Back home, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs14,894 crore for December ended quarter, up 25.8% year-on-year and higher than analysts’ estimates.

Tata Motors on Friday said it has raised prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by up to Rs20,000 to offset rising input costs and semiconductors. The company joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, which have also hiked their vehicles' prices.

JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of ₹187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Major companies which will announce their December quarter results today are Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Securities, L&T, Uco Bank and Chennai Petroleum.

In currencies, major pairs were trapped in a range as markets awaited a US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

The dollar index was flat at 90.21, with the euro at $1.2169, while sterling was last trading at $1.3683.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 103.77 per dollar.

Souring risk sentiment saw treasury yields move lower on Friday ahead of some record-sized bond auctions and the Fed meeting.

In commodities, oil prices fell with Brent down 7 cents at $55.34 a barrel and U.S. crude off 5 cents at $52.22.

Gold was higher with spot prices up 0.2% at 1,855.9 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

