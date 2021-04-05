India stock markets slump over 1% on surging covid infections

"We are still trading in a restricted range which is between 14650 and 14900. Unless we are able to get past 14950, the Index wont propel further. If we manage to do that, the markets could move towards 15300. On the flip side, if we break 14500-14600 on a closing basis, the Nifty can go down further to retest the previous lows of 14200," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.