BSE Sensex continues to trade well above the 60,000 mark it had hit for the first time on Friday, outperforming regional peers. The Indian benchmark index has risen about 25% this year and is one of the best-performing benchmarks among major global markets.

Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt's Head of research Girish Paid expects the stocks to move in a ‘calibrated manner’ after the benchmark index more than doubled since March last year, driving up the valuations.

“60,000 is just a number, we are probably on this journey toward much higher levels over the long term," Mumbai-based Pai told Bloomberg Television in an interview. “In the very near term, the markets are a bit exuberant and the valuations are a little rich."

BSE Sensex index had touched the 60,000 mark for the first time on Friday, driven by optimism for recovery in businesses as Asia’s third-largest economy administers record Covid-19 vaccinations.

It took the Sensex just 166 sessions to gain its latest 10,000 points, compared with the 414 sessions it took to cover the previous 10,000. From hitting the 1,000-mark on July 25, 1990 to reaching the 60,000-level for the first time on Friday, it has been an eventful journey for equity benchmark Sensex.

Interestingly, both the 50,000 and 60,000 levels have been breached in 2021, showing the resilience of the market after the pandemic-triggered crash in March 2020.

Millions of first-time investors have been fueling the rally as they seek exposure to riskier assets amid declining returns on traditional investments such as bank deposits. Global funds are riding the wave, having poured nearly $9 billion into Indian stocks.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

