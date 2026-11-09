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Nifty’s 25,000 hurdle: Bulls see breakout, bears dig in for weekly expiry today

Ram Sahgal
4 min read9 Nov 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,275 crore against average daily volume of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 trillion this month.
Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at ₹23,275 crore against average daily volume of over ₹1.2 trillion this month. (Reuters)
Summary

Nearly 9 of 13 percentage points gain since the 52-week low on 8 October came in the first week of November following the oil price decline after Democrats' victory in US midterm polls 

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Bulls and bears slugged it out at the 25000 mark on Monday, a level the Nifty hasn't convincingly tested since the US-Iran war began in late February, when the Nifty traded at 25178.65. Analysts, though, remain bullish on a decisive break above 25000.

Bulls and bears slugged it out at the 25000 mark on Monday, a level the Nifty hasn't convincingly tested since the US-Iran war began in late February, when the Nifty traded at 25178.65. Analysts, though, remain bullish on a decisive break above 25000.

The tug-of-war followed a 13% recovery in the Nifty from its 52-week low of 22179.9 on 8 October to 25030.35 on Friday. Nearly 70% of the gains came in the first week of November.

The tug-of-war followed a 13% recovery in the Nifty from its 52-week low of 22179.9 on 8 October to 25030.35 on Friday. Nearly 70% of the gains came in the first week of November.

Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at 23,275 crore against average daily volume of over 1.2 trillion this month. The special session is, therefore, excluded from the analysis.

By noon on Monday, which coincides with the Nifty weekly expiry, the index traded one tenth of a percent down at 24965 .

Also Read | Nifty, Sensex face a crucial Samvat 2083. What’s ahead?

Markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Diwali-Balipratipada.

On Monday, traders added 297,941 Nifty incremental contracts at the 25000 strike call expiring today, taking the total open position to 447,151 contracts. This compared with 56,492 incremental shares at the 25000 strike put, which had open positions of 162,707 contracts, per NSE data.

Higher sales of calls relative to puts indicates confidence of bears that markets won’t cross that level plus the premium paid and they would be able to pocket the premium or price of call options paid by buyers. Option sellers tend to be stronger hands than option buyers .

The higher addition of call contracts suggests that option sellers are betting the Nifty will not cross 25,000, allowing them to retain the premiums received from buyers. Option sellers are generally considered better-capitalized market participants than option buyers.

Rise from the lows

Almost 9% of the gain from the 52-week low on 8 October came in November through Friday, after a Democratic sweep of the US Congress in the midterm polls dragged oil prices down 16% to $98.32 a barrel over the same period on hopes of an end to the West Asia war, per investing.com

A potential moderation in the AI trade, with Democrats batting against the proliferation of data centres has led to foreign investors buying shares worth $4.06 billion in November through Thursday after selling $38.66 billion in the calendar year through October.

“As the Nifty has broken key resistances during its recovery from the 52-week low, I feel we should test the record high of 26373.20 hit in January by the end of 2026,” said DK Aggarwal , chairman & MD , SMC Capitals Ltd.

Also Read | Nifty earnings set for Q2 surge, but second half looks tougher

FPIs buy in cash, cover futures shorts

The gains have accrued not just by recent FPI cash buying, but also by a sharp covering of bearish positions in index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty).

NSE data shows that FPIs covered cumulative index futures shorts by a whopping 140,337 contracts to 100,416 contracts in November through Friday.

“Alongside the cash buying this month, this short covering has enabled Nifty to retrace its major loss from the 52-week high (5 January) to the 52-week low (8 October) largely this month,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder of analytics firm IndiaCharts, who, like Aggarwal, believes Nifty will hit a fresh high by the year-end.

The levels referred to here are the ‘Fibonacci retracements’, which are used to identify a bullish or bearish trend.

One of the key levels was at 24772, representing a 61.8% retracement from the low of 8 October. The Nifty crossed this level on Friday.

Also Read | Nifty slide brings 18 month old support back to the fore

This has raised hopes among market experts like Aggarwal and Srivastava that Nifty could breach 25475 this month.

However, some analysts remain cautious after the sharp rise this month.

“Even if the external macros led by crude improve, we have had drought across many states, which could result in surge in food inflation and cost of funds remaining elevated for corporates, which could impact the earnings trajectory and thus cap the upside,” said Sudhir Joshi, consultant, Khambatta Securities.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty’s 25,000 hurdle: Bulls see breakout, bears dig in for weekly expiry today

Nifty’s 25,000 hurdle: Bulls see breakout, bears dig in for weekly expiry today

Ram Sahgal
4 min read9 Nov 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,275 crore against average daily volume of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 trillion this month.
Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at ₹23,275 crore against average daily volume of over ₹1.2 trillion this month. (Reuters)
Summary

Nearly 9 of 13 percentage points gain since the 52-week low on 8 October came in the first week of November following the oil price decline after Democrats' victory in US midterm polls 

Gift this article

Bulls and bears slugged it out at the 25000 mark on Monday, a level the Nifty hasn't convincingly tested since the US-Iran war began in late February, when the Nifty traded at 25178.65. Analysts, though, remain bullish on a decisive break above 25000.

Bulls and bears slugged it out at the 25000 mark on Monday, a level the Nifty hasn't convincingly tested since the US-Iran war began in late February, when the Nifty traded at 25178.65. Analysts, though, remain bullish on a decisive break above 25000.

The tug-of-war followed a 13% recovery in the Nifty from its 52-week low of 22179.9 on 8 October to 25030.35 on Friday. Nearly 70% of the gains came in the first week of November.

The tug-of-war followed a 13% recovery in the Nifty from its 52-week low of 22179.9 on 8 October to 25030.35 on Friday. Nearly 70% of the gains came in the first week of November.

Though markets were open for Muhurat trading on Sunday, cash volumes were tepid at 23,275 crore against average daily volume of over 1.2 trillion this month. The special session is, therefore, excluded from the analysis.

By noon on Monday, which coincides with the Nifty weekly expiry, the index traded one tenth of a percent down at 24965 .

Also Read | Nifty, Sensex face a crucial Samvat 2083. What’s ahead?

Markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Diwali-Balipratipada.

On Monday, traders added 297,941 Nifty incremental contracts at the 25000 strike call expiring today, taking the total open position to 447,151 contracts. This compared with 56,492 incremental shares at the 25000 strike put, which had open positions of 162,707 contracts, per NSE data.

Higher sales of calls relative to puts indicates confidence of bears that markets won’t cross that level plus the premium paid and they would be able to pocket the premium or price of call options paid by buyers. Option sellers tend to be stronger hands than option buyers .

The higher addition of call contracts suggests that option sellers are betting the Nifty will not cross 25,000, allowing them to retain the premiums received from buyers. Option sellers are generally considered better-capitalized market participants than option buyers.

Rise from the lows

Almost 9% of the gain from the 52-week low on 8 October came in November through Friday, after a Democratic sweep of the US Congress in the midterm polls dragged oil prices down 16% to $98.32 a barrel over the same period on hopes of an end to the West Asia war, per investing.com

A potential moderation in the AI trade, with Democrats batting against the proliferation of data centres has led to foreign investors buying shares worth $4.06 billion in November through Thursday after selling $38.66 billion in the calendar year through October.

“As the Nifty has broken key resistances during its recovery from the 52-week low, I feel we should test the record high of 26373.20 hit in January by the end of 2026,” said DK Aggarwal , chairman & MD , SMC Capitals Ltd.

Also Read | Nifty earnings set for Q2 surge, but second half looks tougher

FPIs buy in cash, cover futures shorts

The gains have accrued not just by recent FPI cash buying, but also by a sharp covering of bearish positions in index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty).

NSE data shows that FPIs covered cumulative index futures shorts by a whopping 140,337 contracts to 100,416 contracts in November through Friday.

“Alongside the cash buying this month, this short covering has enabled Nifty to retrace its major loss from the 52-week high (5 January) to the 52-week low (8 October) largely this month,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder of analytics firm IndiaCharts, who, like Aggarwal, believes Nifty will hit a fresh high by the year-end.

The levels referred to here are the ‘Fibonacci retracements’, which are used to identify a bullish or bearish trend.

One of the key levels was at 24772, representing a 61.8% retracement from the low of 8 October. The Nifty crossed this level on Friday.

Also Read | Nifty slide brings 18 month old support back to the fore

This has raised hopes among market experts like Aggarwal and Srivastava that Nifty could breach 25475 this month.

However, some analysts remain cautious after the sharp rise this month.

“Even if the external macros led by crude improve, we have had drought across many states, which could result in surge in food inflation and cost of funds remaining elevated for corporates, which could impact the earnings trajectory and thus cap the upside,” said Sudhir Joshi, consultant, Khambatta Securities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty’s 25,000 hurdle: Bulls see breakout, bears dig in for weekly expiry today
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