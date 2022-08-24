India stock markets: Why are foreigners back in buying mode?

Foreigners are returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major central banks will slow their hiking cycles as price pressures ease. Fears of an economic recession have lifted hopes that central banks will dial back or even halt the rate hikes to avert a slowdown. U.S. Fed officials indicated in the minutes of their July meeting released last week that they would adopt a less aggressive stance if inflation starts to recede.

