India stocks rebound on US stimulus

Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities, said markets are likely to remain volatile in the coming days until clarity emerges about new covid strains and efficacy of ongoing vaccinations. He said investors have once again started focusing on safe counters such as IT, pharma, telecom, fast-moving consumer goods and chemicals. “While concerns of a new strain of covid do not augur well for the markets, India still looks to be better placed compared to others," he said.