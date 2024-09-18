India surpasses China as the largest MSCI Emerging Market amid stock market rally

  • India has emerged as the largest emerging market in MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI). China’s weight in the index has halved since its peak in early 2021.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Trade Now
India surpasses China as the largest MSCI Emerging Market amid stock market rally
India surpasses China as the largest MSCI Emerging Market amid stock market rally(Photo: Reuters)

India has surpassed China to become the largest market in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. As of the end of August, India now leads all emerging markets, according to MSCI IMI.

India has emerged as the largest emerging market in MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI), which includes large, mid and small-cap counters from 24 Emerging Markets economies, a report said. China’s weight in the index has halved since its peak in early 2021, according to a note by Morgan Stanley on September 17.

India is now the sixth largest stock market globally, just behind France, and Morgan Stanley predicts India will continue to gain market share due to its strong performance, new listings, and improved liquidity. 

Morgan Stanley remains ‘Overweight’ on India and ‘Underweight’ on China in its pan-Asia EM asset allocation.

India's nominal GDP growth is currently in the low teens, over three times faster than China’s, driving a significant divergence in company earnings and operational growth between the two markets, Morgan Stanley's equity strategists noted.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndia surpasses China as the largest MSCI Emerging Market amid stock market rally

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

212.50
11:47 AM | 18 SEP 2024
4.75 (2.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

132.40
11:47 AM | 18 SEP 2024
-0.65 (-0.49%)

State Bank Of India

793.00
11:47 AM | 18 SEP 2024
9.95 (1.27%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.25
11:47 AM | 18 SEP 2024
-2.3 (-0.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Graphite India

581.90
11:45 AM | 18 SEP 2024
46.9 (8.77%)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

2,405.25
11:44 AM | 18 SEP 2024
189.25 (8.54%)

Samvardhana Motherson International

207.40
11:45 AM | 18 SEP 2024
12.3 (6.3%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,480.55
11:45 AM | 18 SEP 2024
280.25 (5.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,100.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,130.00-150.00
    Delhi
    73,510.00180.00
    Kolkata
    73,540.00250.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue