India swings back to $2 trillion market cap club, as equities recover losses

Mukherjea thinks that rally in the markets is not at risk as corporate earnings and economic activities have recovered far quicker than the gloomy outlook in March. “Even more importantly, the death rate from covid-19 has come down rapidly over the past four months. So the notion that the market rally is at risk does not seem grounded in the day to day ground reality of India. Stock markets do not look back, they look forward – typically they look forward 4 quarters or so. Hence what equity markets across the world are implicitly saying is that somewhere around the middle of 2021 the global economy will recover," he reiterated.