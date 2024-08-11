Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  India's top 10 companies lose combined 1.66 lakh crore in market value; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

India's top 10 companies lose combined ₹1.66 lakh crore in market value; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Shivangini

Indian markets experienced a turbulent week, with the top 10 companies witnessing a significant decline in their combined market capitalisation. While Reliance Industries and LIC were the hardest hit, HUL and ITC managed to buck the trend.

India's top 10 companies lose combined 1.66 lakh crore in market value; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

In a turbulent week for Indian markets, eight of the top 10 most valuable companies saw their combined market capitalization shrink by 1,66,954.07 crore. This decline mirrored the overall weakness in equities, with the BSE benchmark index dropping 1,276.04 points or 1.57 per cent.

Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the hardest hit among the top-tier firms. Reliance Industries saw its market value plummet by 33,930.56 crore, bringing its total capitalization to 19,94,765.01 crore. LIC's valuation fell by 30,676.24 crore, settling at 7,17,001.74 crore.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Other major companies also experienced significant losses. State Bank of India's value decreased by 21,151.33 crore, while Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw declines of 20,973.19 crore and 19,157.77 crore, respectively. Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank weren't spared either, with their market caps shrinking by 16,993.56 crore and 16,975.55 crore, respectively. HDFC Bank's valuation also dipped by 7,095.87 crore.

However, not all companies in the top-10 list saw losses. Hindustan Unilever's market capitalization increased by 12,946.24 crore, reaching 6,45,808.65 crore. ITC also bucked the trend, with its valuation rising by 8,406.26 crore to 6,19,829.37 crore.

Despite the setbacks, Reliance Industries maintained its position as India's most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank rounding out the top five. State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC completed the list of the ten most valuable firms in the Indian market.

Adani-Hindenburg case

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch have strongly denied allegations made by Hindenburg Research, a U.S.-based short-seller, claiming that the couple held stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group. The Buchs described these claims as "baseless" and accused Hindenburg of attempting to assassinate their character in retaliation for enforcement actions taken by SEBI.

"Our life and finances are an open book," Buch stated, stressing her readiness to disclose all financial records to refute the allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.