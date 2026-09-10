India Tourism Development share price jumps 16% today | What's driving the rally?

India Tourism Development share price jumped over 16% in Thursday's trading session amid stock market rally.

India Tourism Development shares opened at ₹629.65 apiece today, same as previous close on Wednesday. The stock surged 16% during the intraday session, touching day's high of ₹736 per share on NSE on 10 September. The market capitalisation of India Tourism Development stood at ₹6,119.65 crore, as of 12:55 pm.

The stock rally came in after the India Tourism Development share price witnessed heavy trading volume today. According to data available on NSE, around 54.64 lakh shares changed hands during the Thursday's session so far.

The stock saw a significant rise ahead of its dividend record date. In August, the company announced a final dividend of ₹2.95 per share of face value of ₹10, subject to board approval. The company had fixed 15 September as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the payment of dividend.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising 68.06 points, or 0.09%, to 74,832.29. The broader NSE Nifty 50 also gained 15.10 points, or 0.06%, to trade at 23,446.60.

India Tourism Development Q1 results 2026 The Corporation’s turnover in Q1 FY2026-27 rose 4 per cent year-on-year and was 14 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of FY2024-25. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 11 per cent from a year earlier and increased 41 per cent compared with Q1 FY2024-25.

The growth was driven by strong performance across ITDC’s diversified business verticals, including hospitality, air ticketing, duty-free operations, consultancy and other services. The Corporation said its continued capacity-building measures and digital governance initiatives further supported operational efficiency and improved service delivery.

India Tourism Development share price trend India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) shares have shown a positive trend across most timeframes. The stock has gained 9.50% in the past one week, while its one-month performance stands at 1.26%.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 16.04%, indicating that the counter has delivered moderate gains so far in 2026.

Looking at the longer-term performance, ITDC shares have risen 7.88% over the past one year. The stock has delivered a stronger return over three years, gaining 70.57%.