Kumbh, cricket and concerts give Indian tourism a high. So why are the stocks down?
Summary
- Despite a recent decline in the Nifty India Tourism index, experts say India's travel and tourism sector is ripe with investment opportunities, fuelled by the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian cricket team's success, and a run of high-profile concerts.
India’s tourism sector has been on a recent high buoyed by three elements integral to Indian culture: religion, cricket, and music.
To be more specific, the once-in-a-lifetime Maha Kumbh Mela; the Indian cricket team’s recent success, including the Champion Trophy title it won on Sunday; and concerts headlined by the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay.
But while both industry and market experts are optimistic about the prospects of India’s travel and tourism sector, the Nifty India Tourism index has lost more than 9% over the past three months, according to Capitaline data. And there are only two passively managed funds providing exposure to India’s travel and tourism boom—one from Kotak Mutual Fund and the other from Tata Mutual Fund.
What gives?