'Steady retail inflows will help DIIs continue to deploy at attractive valuations'
Ram Sahgal 7 min read 18 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
While high US tariffs are expected to affect market sentiment in the short term, the markets will be more influenced by domestic growth and a pick-up in consumption over the longer term, said K Sivakumar, CIO, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co Ltd.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Uncertainty sparked by the US's crushing tariffs on Indian imports could abate by the second half of the fiscal year, which will see a rise in government capex , festival-led consumption, an improvement in rural demand owing to a favourable monsoon, and a broad-based pick-up in credit growth, said K Sivakumar, chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co Ltd.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story