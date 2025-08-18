Do you expect bond prices to rally, given the lower inflation print at least for this year?

We're unlikely to see a strong rally in the bond prices, given that a bulk of the monetary-policy-induced rate cuts are behind us. However, we believe the steepness of the yield curve is on the higher side with the 10Y-40Y spread at about 75 bps. This is higher than the long-term average of around 40 bps. We expect this spread to get compressed a little over the medium term and reduce the steepness of the curve.