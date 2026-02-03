India-US trade deal: Sensex jumps 4200 points, Nifty tests 26K. Why is stock market rising? 5 factors to explain

Stock market today: Buoyed by the announcement of the much-awaited India-US trade deal, the Indian stock market today opened with a big upside gap. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index opened higher at 26,308 and touched an intraday high of 26,341, recording an intraday gain of 1,253 points within a few minutes of the Opening Bell today. The BSE Sensex also opened upside at 85,323 and touched an intraday high of 85,871, logging an intraday gain of 4,205 points in the early morning session.

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is skyrocketing today due to the announcement of the India-US trade deal. They said the much-awaited India-US deal has cleared up much of the confusion, and now FIIs are expected to return to the Indian stock market. The Indian Rupee, which has been nosediving, may gain some of its lost ground.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? Highlighting the reasons that are fueling the Indian stock market today, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said, “The Indian stock market today is in a bull trend due to the announcement of the India-US trade deal. The much-awaited trade deal has the potential to significantly improve sentiment across markets and among FIIs. After a strong gap-up opening during the Opening Bell, the possibility of the Nifty 50 index hitting fresh all-time highs in the near term cannot be ruled out. The Indian rupee is also expected to strengthen meaningfully.”

On segments that may benefit in upcoming sessions after the India-US trade deal, Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart, said, “Export-oriented sectors are likely to be the key beneficiaries—textiles and apparel, gems & jewellery, leather, marine/seafood (shrimp), auto ancillaries, engineering goods, speciality chemicals, and select electronics and consumer goods. Pharma and IT/services may also witness an indirect sentiment boost.”

Top 5 factors that may continue fueling Indian markets Among the top five factors that may continue to fuel the Indian stock market in the near term, experts listed the following: India-US trade deal, India-EU trade deal, FII-DII data, upcoming quarterly earnings, and the Indian Rupee regaining lost ground.

1] India-US trade deal: Pointing towards the India-US trade deal as the primary reason for the skyrocketing Indian stock market today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% has significantly lifted global risk sentiment. This positive external trigger is helping markets look past the recent post-Budget volatility triggered by the Union Budget 2026–27, which saw an unexpected hike in STT on derivatives, leading to a sharp knee-jerk sell-off, increased trading costs, and pressure on F&O-heavy and brokerage stocks. Overall, the trade deal offers a strong near-term sentiment boost, particularly for export-oriented and manufacturing sectors, while continued government focus on capex provides a steady underlying support for the broader market.”

2] India-EU trade deal: On other factors that may also come into play after the India-US trade deal, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The recently signed India-EU trade deal is also a big development, which is going to play a positive role for Dalal Street in the medium to long term. This deal means a Free Trade Agreement between the second and fourth largest economies of the world.”

3] FII-DII data: “With valuations corrected and fundamentals rock-solid, this should draw FIIs back to Indian markets in the short term. A large chunk of US FII capital will likely shift here, viewing India as the premier strategic play among emerging markets. The current high pessimism? It’ll get trapped in a sharp rally fueled by short covering. DIIs and retail will pile in, amplifying flows from all sides—get ready for the upside,” said Divam Sharma, Co-Founder and Fund Manager at Green Portfolio PMS.

4] USD vs INR: Expecting the Indian Rupee to gain its lost ground after the announcement of the India-US trade deal, Anuj Gupta said, “Today, the Indian Rupee appreciated by 1.05% against the US Dollar (USD) due to the trade deal between the US and India. It is trading at 90.29, which is a 3-week high. Expecting further strength in the rupee as demand for the rupee may increase due to a rise in exports. Expecting it may test 89.50 to 89 levels very soon.”

5] Buzz for strong quarterly numbers: On how the India-US trade deal may benefit the Indian stock market in the medium to long term, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The India-US deal is expected to benefit export-oriented companies, especially the auto, IT, textile, pharma, gems and jewellery. So, companies from these segments are expected to report strong quarterly numbers in the upcoming quarters.” She said that the market would try to discount that buzz much before the companies start reporting such robust quarterly numbers.

Stocks to buy after India-US trade deal On stocks to buy in the wake of the India-US trade deal and the reduction of Trump's tariffs on India, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, recommended 21 stocks to buy today from the auto, IT, pharma, textile, and defence sectors.

Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Defence: BEL, HAL, and Cochin Shipyard.

IT: TechM, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Infosys.

Textile: Trident and Welspun Living.

Auto and Auto Ancillary: Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, JBM Auto, Bosch, Amara Raja, and Exide Industries.