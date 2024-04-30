India VIX: Market volatility may rise ahead of election results, gains capped over priced-in stability; here's why
India VIX: The volatility index typically experiences a sharp decline post-election once the outcome is determined. However, the index has been on a downtrend ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The market's fear gauge — ‘India VIX’— which indicates how much the Nifty 50 index is expected to change in the next 30 days -- has had some intriguing movements in April 2024 ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024.
