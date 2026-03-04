India VIX spikes 21% amid stock market selloff: Is a steep fall coming for Sensex, Nifty 50?

India VIX, or the fear gauge that indicates the degree of nervousness in the Indian stock market, is going through the roof amid an escalating US-Iran conflict, a sharp surge in crude oil prices, and the rupee's fall to record lows. The volatility index surged by more than 21% intraday on Wednesday, March 4, hitting the 21 mark. Thus, the Index has surged more than 60% in just three sessions.

Advertisement

The Indian stock market has been enduring strong bouts of volatility this year, as indicated by the India VIX, which has surged more than 121% year-to-date, or in just a little more than two months.

According to market experts, the 9–12 range is the lower band of the India VIX index, while the normal range for the index is 12 to 15. A level above 15 indicates the market is discounting high volatility over the next 30 days.

What does rising India VIX indicate? The domestic market does not have a dearth of headwinds. A raging war in West Asia, AI-led disruptions and the consequent jump in crude oil prices, as well as uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, have made the Indian stock market's outlook hazy, driving India VIX higher.

Advertisement

"A sharp jump in India VIX reflects growing caution in the domestic market amid indications that the US-Iran conflict could prolong, potentially disrupting energy supplies and triggering inflationary pressures globally," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Aditya Thukral, a SEBI-registered research analyst and the founder of AT Research and Risk Managers, highlighted that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the volatility and risk premium have increased, where market participants are anticipating more volatility risks, and that has been priced via option premiums in Indian markets, which is directly reflected by the movements in India VIX.

A higher VIX indicates that the options premium (either a call or a put) is higher than before, suggesting volatile moves in the benchmark indices, and vice versa for a lower VIX reading.

Advertisement

Thukral explained that, like insurance companies, which price risk, the higher the risk, the higher the premium, and the lower the risk, the lower the premium. Similarly, options buyers have to pay higher premiums now to get insured from the risks of higher volatility, and sellers get higher premiums to insure buyers against that risk.

Thukral underscored that the rising crude oil prices, the US-Israel attack on Iran turning into war, and spreading it all over the Gulf region pose a serious threat of downside risks to the stock markets.

Is more pain ahead for the Sensex, Nifty 50? The biggest fear for the market at this juncture is uncertainty over how long this war will continue. A prolonged war would mean crude oil prices staying at elevated levels for a longer period.

Advertisement

In that case, there will be significant pressure on the Indian economy. According to economists, for India, which imports more than 90% of its crude oil, the impact of rising crude prices can be significant. Every $1 increase in the price of a barrel of crude oil raises the country's import bill by around ₹16,000 crore.

The risk of inflation will also increase, distorting the growth-inflation dynamics of the country. This can significantly impact corporate earnings, which will result in more corrections or muted returns of the Indian stock market.

ICICI Bank's experts see Brent Crude prices trading in the $75 to $95 per barrel range in the near-term, with risks of moving prices even higher, possibly breaking above $100 per barrel, if there is a structural disruption to oil infrastructure.

Advertisement

"The longer the crisis lingers, the more the global macroeconomic landscape could become more adverse, with growth expected to slow and upside risks to inflation increasing for all major economies. For a net-oil importing country such as India, the impact could be pronounced in terms of the impact on inflation, growth and the current account balance, respectively," ICICI Bank noted.

Overall, the US-Iran war will remain a key trigger for the Indian stock market. In case of an early resolution, the market may see recovery. However, a prolonged war may potentially sink the benchmarks significantly from the current levels.

"Until there is a resolution, we expect the risk environment to remain challenging, which could mean continued softness in global equity markets across the board," said ICICI Bank.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.