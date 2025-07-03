Markets appear calm. But under the steady surface, a storm is brewing.
Summary
US President Donald Trump's tariff pause had given markets around the world a chance to breathe easy. But with the pause expiring on 9 July, volatility may resurface.
MUMBAI : Markets are sailing through calm waters, with the benchmark Nifty 50 rising nearly 4% in the month to date. However, an undercurrent has already started forming.
