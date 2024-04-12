India VIX: Volatility may rise in the upcoming sessions following a three-month declining trend; here's why
Since February 2024, the fear gauge index, India VIX, has been declining. This has an inverse correlation with the market, which has been headed northward. From the beginning of the calendar year 2024, the market has been advancing steadily, setting new records, and every dip is getting bought into, according to analysts. This year's surge so far in Indian markets was fuelled by a combination of both domestic and global factors.
