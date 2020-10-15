Home >Markets >Stock Markets >India will not mandate secondary listings for firms joining overseas: Report
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange traders gather at a post on the NYSE trading floor during the direct listing of Asana, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Wall Street is rallying Wednesday with rising hope that Washington may break through its partisanship to deliver more aid for the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange traders gather at a post on the NYSE trading floor during the direct listing of Asana, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Wall Street is rallying Wednesday with rising hope that Washington may break through its partisanship to deliver more aid for the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (AP)

India will not mandate secondary listings for firms joining overseas: Report

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 03:01 PM IST Aftab Ahmed , Aditya Kalra , Aditi Shah , Reuters

The report says the Indian government is close to drawing up rules for companies to float overseas without having to first list shares at home, as a way to help startups attain higher valuations and access capital more easily

NEW DELHI : India has decided not to mandate secondary listings for domestic firms that float their shares on a foreign stock exchange as the government prepares a new policy, two senior government sources and two industry executives told Reuters on Thursday.

India is close to drawing up rules for companies to float overseas without having to first list shares at home, as a way to help startups attain higher valuations and access capital more easily.

But concerns grew after officials privately told global investors and companies in meetings they were considering mandating a secondary listing for Indian firms on domestic exchanges, as a way of ensuring investors and markets prospered, Reuters has reported.

Asked about the proposal, a top government official directly involved in the discussion said there would be no mandatory requirement of a secondary listing, however.

"We will not mandate (secondary) India listing," said the official, without explaining why the government changed its stance. He sought anonymity as the discussions were private.

The finance ministry and capital markets regulator SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Amfi’s clarification comes in the wake of media reports which stated that the industry body had sent a petition to Sebi to create a new index as fund managers were not able to capture Reliance Industries Ltd's performance in their portfolio due to regulatory norms. (Mint)

No proposal to Sebi to launch new benchmark index: Amfi

1 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout