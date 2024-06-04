India witnessing a mini-Goldilocks moment, says Motilal Oswal, lists ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC among 21 top picks
Despite the Indian stock market's valuation inching higher to premium levels, its stability and attractive prospects for the medium to long term remain intact. This is due to a confluence of factors, including robust macroeconomic conditions, consistent policy momentum, stable interest rates, and a gradual easing of inflation.
