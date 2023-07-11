Indiabulls HF, Delta Corp, 6 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for July 121 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:12 PM IST
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
