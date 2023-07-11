A total of eight stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp, Granules India, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Extending gains into the second consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Tuesday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the US inflation data which will influence the next move of the Federal Reserve on rate hikes.

Sensex opened 254 points higher at 65,598.65 against the previous close of 65,344.17 and remained in the green through the session, rising 526 points to hit the intraday high of 65,870.59. The index finally closed 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 84 points, or 0.43 per cent.

Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC were the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.97 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.82 per cent.

