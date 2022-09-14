Indiabulls Housing Finance among 3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 07:41 AM IST
- A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, September 14, 2022
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.