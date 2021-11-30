Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be under NSE's F&O ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be under NSE's F&O ban

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India,
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

  • The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL and therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be the only stock under the ban for trade on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing, one of India’s leading housing finance companies (HFC), is part of Indiabulls Group and offers home loans in the affordable housing segment.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

