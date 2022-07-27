Delta Corp added to the list of 2 stocks under F&O ban on NSE2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 07:44 AM IST
- Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to be part of F&O ban list by the NSE for today
Listen to this article
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.