Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 07:44 AM IST
- A total of two stocks have been put under the F&O ban for trade on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
