Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Indiabulls Housing Finance jumps 12% after tie-up with HDFC

Indiabulls Housing Finance jumps 12% after tie-up with HDFC

Premium
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance traded at 177.85 apiece, up 7.7% from its previous close. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 12:44 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Co-lending partnership with HDFC will act as a cornerstone to the company's new balance-sheet light growth business model, while technology led co-lending will help it offer convenient and seamless experience to its customers

MUMBAI: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped 12.4% after the company announced a strategic co-lending partnership with HDFC Ltd offering housing loans at competitive rates.

MUMBAI: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped 12.4% after the company announced a strategic co-lending partnership with HDFC Ltd offering housing loans at competitive rates.

At 1220 pm, the Indiabulls Housing Finance stock traded at 177.85 apiece, up 7.7% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex was up a marginal at 47781.32. Shares of HDFC were up nearly 1% at Rs2,438.50 on the BSE.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At 1220 pm, the Indiabulls Housing Finance stock traded at 177.85 apiece, up 7.7% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex was up a marginal at 47781.32. Shares of HDFC were up nearly 1% at Rs2,438.50 on the BSE.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Indiabulls Housing Finance will originate retail home loans as the per jointly drawn up credit policy and retain 20% of the loan on its books, with the rest 80% with HDFC. Indiabulls Housing Finance will service the loan account through the life cycle of the loan.

Co-lending partnership with HDFC will act as a cornerstone to the company's new balance-sheet light growth business model. Moreover, technology led co-lending will help the company offer convenient and seamless experience to its customers as well as help expand its reach to tier 3 and 4 towns, Indiabulls Housing said.

HDFC is the market leader of the domestic housing finance industry, with assets under management worth Rs5.5 trillion as of end of December 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.