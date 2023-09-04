comScore
Indiabulls Housing Finance placed under F&O ban on NSE for September 4
Indiabulls Housing Finance has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, September 4, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contract in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when it is placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the previous session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on the first session of September, boosted by all-around buying in light of broadly positive global cues as well as strong domestic macro data.

Domestic markets snapped its five week-losing run today after the gross domestic product (GDP) data showed that the economy grew at its quickest pace in a year during the June quarter, which could boost foreign fund inflows.

Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 65,387.16 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 182 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 19,435.30. The indices gained 0.88 per cent and 0.77 per cent, respectively for the week after having logged losses in each of the past five weeks since hitting record highs on July 20.

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 07:09 AM IST
