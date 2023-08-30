Indiabulls Housing Finance share price gains 26.3% in the last five sessions; should you buy?4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance's share price has risen 26.3% in the last five trading sessions after repaying ₹1,112.5 crores of bonds.
Indiabulls Housing Finance share price has risen 26.3% in the last five trading sessions after the company has repaid ₹1,112.5 crores of bonds this week. On Wednesday's session, Indiabulls Housing shares closed at ₹193.25 apiece on BSE, up 2.52%.
