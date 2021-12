Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 23, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Escorts and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 23, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Escorts and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 23, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The derivative contracts in the below mentioned security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and they have currently been put in the ban period, said NSE.

The market-wide position limit or MWPL is a limit that defines the maximum number of unsettled option contracts for any given derivative stock. Currently, the MWPL for Indian derivative stocks is 95%. No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period.

