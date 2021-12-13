Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea in F&O ban list on NSE today

Two stock has been put under the ban for trade on Monday, December 13, 2021 under the futures and options segment.
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Livemint

  • The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL and therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, December 13, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

The derivative contracts in the two securities mentioned have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and therefore they have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange said. 

NSE added, “it is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action."

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

 

