Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 16% as Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises buys stake

MUMBAI: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 15.7% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises has bought 5 million shares of the company in an open market transaction.

At 1205 pm, the Indiabulls Real Estate stock traded 11.5% higher at ₹61.45 on the NSE while the Nifty was down a tad from its previous close.

On Thursday, Jhunjhunwala-promoted Rare Enterprises bought 5 million shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at an average of ₹57.73 apiece totalling ₹28.9 crore.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, global financial services major Morgan Stanley offloaded 7.58 million shares or 0.95% of equity of Indiabulls Real Estate at ₹57.16 apiece for ₹43.33 crore.

At the end of the September quarter, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) held 1,67,96,783 shares or 3.62% stake in the company.

The Indiabulls Real Estate stock has surged 27.4% over the last one month compared to a 12.3% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index.

The company is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings later today.

