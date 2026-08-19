Indiabulls says the EOW status report does not mention any wrongdoing in a major loan case

Indiabulls, on Wednesday, 19 August, offered updates to exchanges on hearing in public interest litigation (PIL) against the promoter of the company, as the Supreme Court of India has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations against Indiabulls Housing Finance (now Sammaan Capital) and its associated entities.

Advertisement

A public interest litigation filed by the Citizens Whistle Blower Forum way back in 2019 before the Delhi High Court alleged that Gehlaut had extended dubious loans worth about ₹8,000 crore to major business groups, which then allegedly channelled those funds to promoter-owned entities to illegitimately build personal wealth. The case moved to the Supreme Court after the high court refused to order a court-monitored probe in 2024.

Pursuant to the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 28 July 2026, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi, filed a status report dated 11 August 2026 recording that all 197 loan accounts stand fully repaid and closed. Collections exceeded the amount sanctioned in every group, the company having realised interest in excess of ₹2,800 crore in interest and fees over the loan tenures.

Advertisement

Status Report of the Economic Offences Wing As per the company's exchange filing, in respect of the DLF, Vatika, Chordia, and Americorp groups, the status report recorded that no financial loss was caused to the company, and that loan disbursements and repayments in the company's books were duly reflected in its bank accounts, confirming the genuineness of the transactions. Examinations by SEBI, including its Investigation Department and forensic accounting wing, together with the National Housing Bank Special Audit, did not reveal diversion or abnormal retention of loan funds.

All 7 loans to Reliance ADA Group, aggregating ₹1,574 crore, stand fully repaid and closed. The investigation regarding this group is recorded as ongoing.

The loans in question were sanctioned in the ordinary course of business by the Credit Committee of the company, comprising company executives, chaired by the Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisement

Sameer Gehlaut, during his tenure as Chairman, was not a member of the Credit Committee and had no role in loan sanction or approval. He ceased to be a promoter of the company in 2023, said the company.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer