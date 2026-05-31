Indiabulls sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal. Details here

Real estate and financial services company Indiabulls has set Wednesday, 3 June, as the board meeting to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds for its subsidiary by issuance of equity shares or convertible or exchangeable securities.

The company intends to explore permitted fundraising routes, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP), a preferential allotment, or a mix of these methods, in domestic and/or international markets. The final pricing of the securities, along with all related actions, will be subject to shareholder approval and the necessary regulatory and statutory clearances.

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“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the proposal of raising of funds for meeting the funding requirements of the Company and/or its subsidiary companies, by way of issue of equity and/or any other equity linked or convertible or exchangeable securities or a combination thereof, through all or any permissible modes or methods including qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or a combination thereof, in India or abroad, and pricing thereof, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable and to approve all ancillary actions in this regard,” the company said in the filing.

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Indiabulls Q4 results 2026 Indiabulls reported a net profit of ₹194.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹164.17 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income surged to ₹418.39 crore during the quarter, more than doubling from ₹149.15 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

For FY2025-26, Indiabulls posted a net profit of ₹346.13 crore, against a net loss of ₹272.73 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income for the year increased to ₹880.78 crore from ₹539.95 crore in FY2024-25.

During FY2025-26, the company achieved sales bookings of ₹2,752 crore, selling 909 units with a total area of 21.6 lakh square feet.

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“FY26 saw meaningful progress with a stronger structure, a focused strategy, and a real estate pipeline that provides visibility into FY27. We also acknowledge the continued support of Sameer Gehlaut, founder and promoter of Indiabulls Limited, whose completion of his warrant subscription of over ₹400 crore last year reflects his confidence in the company he founded twenty-six years ago," said Divyesh Shah, Executive Director and CEO.

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Indiabulls share price trend Indiabulls share price trend has largely remained positive amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 10.59% in a week and 17.56% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 23.41% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 38%returns in a year.

Indiabulls shares have almost delivered multibagger gains of 91% in three years, however, has declined 81% in the last five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.