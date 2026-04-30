Indiabulls share price hits 10% upper circuit despite stock market crash. Here's why

Indiabulls shares were locked in the 10% upper circuit at ₹19.70 on Thursday, April 30, following the announcement of strong financial results for the March quarter (Q4FY26). The sharp rally reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s transformation into a real estate-led business model supported by diversified financial services.

This comes despite broader weakness on Dalal Street. The 30-share pack Sensex plunged over 1,200 points, or 1.6%, to an intraday low of 76,259, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 crashed more than 350 points, or 1.6%, to the day's low of 23,797.

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Indiabulls’ recent momentum has been remarkable. It is now less than 6% away from its 52-week high of ₹20.91, touched in October 2025. At the same time, it has surged 120% from its 52-week low of ₹8.93 recorded in February 2026, highlighting its multibagger trajectory in a relatively short period.

Short-term performance has been equally strong, with the stock gaining 115% over the past one month and 85% over the last three months. Over a one-year period, Indiabulls shares have risen 42%, reflecting sustained investor interest driven by improving fundamentals and strategic repositioning.

Indiabulls Q4 Performance Indiabulls Limited reported a 46.4% rise in profitability for Q4FY26, capping what the company described as a transformational financial year. The period marked a significant shift in strategy following its merger and a renewed focus on real estate as the primary growth driver.

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For the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY26), the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹194 crore, while revenue stood at ₹418 crore. The improved profitability reflects operational efficiencies and the benefits of restructuring initiatives undertaken over the past year.

On a full-year basis, Indiabulls reported a PAT of ₹346 crore on revenue of ₹880 crore for FY26. This translated into a healthy profit margin of 39.3%, underscoring the company’s improved earnings quality and disciplined execution.

The real estate business continued to anchor overall performance. During Q4FY26, the segment contributed approximately ₹143 crore at the operating level. For the full year, the company recorded sales bookings worth ₹2,752 crore, with 909 units sold across a total area of 21.6 lakh sq ft. Collections during the year stood at ₹400 crore.

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Indiabulls’ residential portfolio is focused on the ₹2 crore to ₹6 crore ticket size segment, targeting both luxury and mid-income buyers across key markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ludhiana. The company also maintains a strong development pipeline, with an aggregate gross development value (GDV) of over ₹21,000 crore across 110.52 lakh sq ft, including launched projects, near-term launches and future developments. This provides clear visibility on revenue growth over the coming years.

Other Q4 highlights Alongside its real estate expansion, Indiabulls’ financial services businesses continued to deliver stable performance. The stock broking segment reported revenue of ₹124.4 crore for FY26, with Q4FY26 revenue rising 26% year-on-year. This growth was supported by a strong client base, with assets exceeding ₹68,000 crore.

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The asset reconstruction business also maintained a disciplined approach to capital deployment. It reported assets under collection of ₹3,794 crore and recoveries of ₹288 crore during FY26, reflecting steady progress in this segment.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Divyesh Shah said, “FY26 was a year of meaningful progress a stronger structure, a focused strategy, and a real estate pipeline that gives us clear visibility into FY27. We are grateful for the continued vision and support of Sameer Gehlaut, founder and promoter of Indiabulls Limited, whose completion of his warrant subscription of over ₹400 crores last year reflects his enduring confidence in the company he founded twenty-six years ago.”

Indiabulls Limited operates across real estate and financial services, focusing on long-term value creation. Its real estate arm develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects with an emphasis on quality, timely delivery and customer experience. Meanwhile, its financial services portfolio includes stock broking, digital lending, payments, wallet infrastructure and asset reconstruction, all operating within regulated frameworks.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.