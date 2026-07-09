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Indiabulls share price hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound

Indiabulls shares saw a 5% increase amid a market rebound, closing at 29.61. The company reported a consolidated net profit of 194.26 crore for Q1 FY26, reversing last year's losses. Its total income more than doubled, reflecting strong performance in the housing market.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated9 Jul 2026, 03:51 PM IST
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Indiabulls share price hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound
Indiabulls share price hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound(Pixabay)
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Indiabulls shares hit the 5% upper circuit on Thursday, 9 July, as a broader rebound in the stock market lifted investor sentiment.

The recovery came after benchmark indices bounced back on value buying, with investors shifting their focus to first-quarter earnings and domestic macroeconomic trends. The Sensex gained 238 points, or 0.31%, to close at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 rose 81 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 23,962.80.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has resumed its primary uptrend after two sessions of profit booking. He noted that the stock has rallied sharply from its March low of 9 to trade above 29, with every decline witnessing buying interest. According to Bhosale, the recent swing low of 26 is the immediate support level, while 34 is the next key resistance.

Indiabulls share price today ended 4.96% higher at 29.61 apiece on the BSE.

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Indiabulls - Q4 results

Indiabulls reported a consolidated net profit of 194.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of 164.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's total income more than doubled to 418.39 crore in the March quarter from 149.15 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Indiabulls posted a net profit of 346.13 crore, reversing a net loss of 272.73 crore in FY25. Total income rose to 880.78 crore from 539.95 crore in the previous fiscal.

During FY26, the company achieved sales bookings of 2,752 crore, selling 909 residential units covering 21.6 lakh square feet.

Indiabulls' residential portfolio is focused on the 2 crore to 6 crore price segment across luxury and mid-income housing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Ludhiana.

Its financial services business includes stock broking, digital lending, payments, wallet infrastructure, and asset reconstruction, operating within regulated and compliant frameworks.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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