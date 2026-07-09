Indiabulls share price hits 5% upper circuit following stock market rebound

Indiabulls shares hit the 5% upper circuit on Thursday, 9 July, as a broader rebound in the stock market lifted investor sentiment.
The recovery came after benchmark indices bounced back on value buying, with investors shifting their focus to first-quarter earnings and domestic macroeconomic trends. The Sensex gained 238 points, or 0.31%, to close at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 rose 81 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 23,962.80.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has resumed its primary uptrend after two sessions of profit booking. He noted that the stock has rallied sharply from its March low of ₹9 to trade above ₹29, with every decline witnessing buying interest. According to Bhosale, the recent swing low of ₹26 is the immediate support level, while ₹34 is the next key resistance.
Indiabulls share price today ended 4.96% higher at ₹29.61 apiece on the BSE.
Indiabulls reported a consolidated net profit of ₹194.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹164.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's total income more than doubled to ₹418.39 crore in the March quarter from ₹149.15 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
For the full financial year 2025-26, Indiabulls posted a net profit of ₹346.13 crore, reversing a net loss of ₹272.73 crore in FY25. Total income rose to ₹880.78 crore from ₹539.95 crore in the previous fiscal.
During FY26, the company achieved sales bookings of ₹2,752 crore, selling 909 residential units covering 21.6 lakh square feet.
Indiabulls' residential portfolio is focused on the ₹2 crore to ₹6 crore price segment across luxury and mid-income housing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Ludhiana.
Its financial services business includes stock broking, digital lending, payments, wallet infrastructure, and asset reconstruction, operating within regulated and compliant frameworks.
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